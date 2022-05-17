Coinbase slows hiring in wake of crypto market slump; shares climb

May 17, 2022

Leon Neal/Getty Images News

  • After previously disclosed plans to triple the size of the company, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) is now slowing hiring, as cryptocurrencies slump more broadly, according to an 8-K filing Tuesday.
  • COIN shares are perking up nearly 7% in premarket trading, as bitcoin (BTC-USD +2.2%) rises back over $30K, recently trading at $30.5K.
  • "Given current market conditions, we feel it’s prudent to slow hiring and reassess our headcount needs against our highest-priority business goals," said Coinbase President and Chief Operating Officer Emilie Choi.
  • Choi added that the slowing of hiring is "not expected to have any material impact to our previously communicated expense outlook for Q2, or full-year 2022."
  • In Q4, Coinbase (COIN) anticipated to spend $4.25B-5.25B this year on technology and development as well as G&A expenses, compared with just $1.41B in 2021.
  • In the beginning of Dec. 2021, Emilie Choi said Coinbase will 'ramp up' corporate investments.
