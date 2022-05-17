Quotient Technology reaches agreement with activist Engaged, adds two directors
May 17, 2022 8:55 AM ETQuotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) came to an agreement with Engaged Capital where the activist will see two of its nominees added to the company's board.
- Quotient (QUOT), the parent of Coupons.com, will add Matthew O’Grady and Joseph Reece to the board as part of a cooperation agreement with Engaged, according to a statement. The board also determined to seek shareholder approval at its upcoming annual meeting for the declassification of the board.
- The agreement appears to end a battle from the activist Engaged, which is run by Glen Welling, which announced it had taken a stake in the company in November and was pushing for the company to make changes.
- The latest changes at Quotient (QUOT) come after the company announced in March that Steven Boal would retire as chief executive officer by the end of 2022 and the company's chief financial officer exited early last month
- Quotient (QUOT) was scheduled to speak on Tuesday at a Needham technology conference at 8am.