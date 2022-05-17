Rivian Automotive is still 'the one' to challenge Tesla in the long term - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley sticks with an Overweight rating on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) with the stock now trading at 1X the 2030 EV/EBITDA estimate vs. the 8K EV/EBITDA multiple for Tesla.

Analyst Adam Jonas and team believe if Rivian can pace itself on its ambitions for EV growth in the near term, that confidence from investors will return on the electric vehicle maker's long-term potential to be "the one" to challenge Tesla. The current price is noted to be trading below the low end of MS' revised base case range ($35) and above the revised $10 bear case.

In regard to profitability, Morgan Stanley forecasts Rivian Automotive (RIVN) to reach EBITDA break-even by FY26 and keeps its long-term EBITDA margin forecast largely unchanged at just over 19%.

The firm dropped its price target on RIVN to $60 from $85, with $38 per share being ascribed to the auto business and $22 per share for the services business.

Valuation check: "On EV/EBITDA the current share price puts Rivian at 2.8x FY28 EBITDA. The current share price values Rivian at 12.8x P/E by FY28 and 4.8x P/E by FY30. On FY30 EV/Sales, Rivian, at $25 is currently trading at 0.2x vs. Tesla at 1.7x FY30 ($725). On FY30 P/E Rivian is currently trading at a 70% discount to EV leader Tesla."

Shares of RIVN moved up 2.78% premarket to $25.55 vs. the post-IPO trading range of $19.25 to $179.47.