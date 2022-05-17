Canoo swings higher on equity raising deal with CEO Tony Aquila affiliates
May 17, 2022 9:01 AM ETCanoo Inc. (GOEV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares move up 3.6% in pre-market trading, Tuesday, after the company disclosed a filing to raise $50M in private placement offering with CEO Tony Aquila's affiliates.
- The electric vehicle manufacturer said it has signed a stock subscription agreement that allows for the purchase of its 13,698,630 shares at a price of $3.65 each with special purpose vehicles managed by entities affiliated with Aquila.
- Net proceeds raised from the transaction is intended to be used for general corporate purposes.
- Closing of the transaction is expected by May 18, 2022.
- In a separate transaction, Canoo has also entered into a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with YA II PN (Yorkville) that provides the right but not an obligation to sell up to $250M shares to Yorkville in 3-year period.
- Earlier (May 11): Canoo falls after 'going concern' warning