Canoo swings higher on equity raising deal with CEO Tony Aquila affiliates

May 17, 2022 9:01 AM ETCanoo Inc. (GOEV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares move up 3.6% in pre-market trading, Tuesday, after the company disclosed a filing to raise $50M in private placement offering with CEO Tony Aquila's affiliates.
  • The electric vehicle manufacturer said it has signed a stock subscription agreement that allows for the purchase of its 13,698,630 shares at a price of $3.65 each with special purpose vehicles managed by entities affiliated with Aquila.
  • Net proceeds raised from the transaction is intended to be used for general corporate purposes.
  • Closing of the transaction is expected by May 18, 2022.
  • In a separate transaction, Canoo has also entered into a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with YA II PN (Yorkville) that provides the right but not an obligation to sell up to $250M shares to Yorkville in 3-year period.
  • Earlier (May 11): Canoo falls after 'going concern' warning
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.