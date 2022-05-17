St. Louis Fed's Bullard sees strong consumer spending, 50-bp rate hikes
May 17, 2022 9:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- St. Louis Fed President James Bullard expects a very strong U.S. labor market will keep consumer spending healthy through this year, although Europe and China pose risks to the outlook.
- As for monetary policy, "it looks like we're on course for 50 basis points at coming meetings," he said at an energy industry conference, according to reporting by Bloomberg News.
- He emphasized the central bank's policy in communicating its plans to the public and the markets.
- "We want to do do this in a way that is transparent and the least amount of disruption we can get," Bullard said. Still, he attributed market volatility to assets repricing on policy outlook.
- Last month, Bullard argues that the Fed isn't as far behind the curve as people think