St. Louis Fed's Bullard sees strong consumer spending, 50-bp rate hikes

May 17, 2022 9:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Abstract colorful background

cherezoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • St. Louis Fed President James Bullard expects a very strong U.S. labor market will keep consumer spending healthy through this year, although Europe and China pose risks to the outlook.
  • As for monetary policy, "it looks like we're on course for 50 basis points at coming meetings," he said at an energy industry conference, according to reporting by Bloomberg News.
  • He emphasized the central bank's policy in communicating its plans to the public and the markets.
  • "We want to do do this in a way that is transparent and the least amount of disruption we can get," Bullard said. Still, he attributed market volatility to assets repricing on policy outlook.
  • Last month, Bullard argues that the Fed isn't as far behind the curve as people think
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.