Illumina's Grail to offer cancer detection blood test to patients in Utah
May 17, 2022 9:04 AM ET Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)
- Illumina's (NASDAQ:ILMN) subsidiary Grail said on Tuesday it will offer its multi-cancer early detection blood test, Galleri, to eligible patients in Utah.
- The test will also be available to eligible employees and their families who are enrolled in a company-sponsored health plan, Grail said.
- In a clinical study, the Galleri test was able to detect signals across more than 50 types of cancer, more than 45 of which lack recommended screening tests, with a low false positive rate of less than 1%.
- The test will be available to patients at elevated risk for cancer, such as adults over 50 years old or with additional risk factors.
- The test will be offered by Grail's partner healthcare provider Intermountain.
- ILMN stock rose 2.7% before the bell.