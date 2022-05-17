White House to suggest Europeans continue buying Russian oil

May 17, 2022

The gas pipeline with flags of Russia and EU

Dragan Mihajlovic/iStock via Getty Images

  • US Treasury officials said Tuesday they plan to propose European countries impose tariffs on Russian oil, rather than blocking imports altogether, according to sources cited by Reuters.
  • The bloc has attempted to implement an EU-wide embargo on Russian oil that would likely remove ~1mb/d of supply from global markets; however, objections from Hungary and others have hindered Europe's efforts to establish an embargo.
  • In response, the G7 moved ahead with plans to embargo Russian oil, and Germany indicated it would end Russian oil imports by year end.
  • A tariff, rather than an outright ban, would look to sustain Russian oil imports, while reducing Kremlin export revenues.
  • With consumers in the US and Europe paying record prices for oil products, and more importantly consumers in select emerging markets running out of oil entirely, the proposed measure could be an effective step in managing the current energy crisis (USO) (XLE).
