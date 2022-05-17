Innovation Banking division of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce plans $35M capital financing
May 17, 2022 9:11 AM ETCanadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Innovation Banking division of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), announces $35M of growth capital financing to Salt Lake City-based Impartner.
- Impartner plans to use the financing to increase its investments across sales & marketing, go-to-market strategy, and research & development to further accelerate its growth momentum.
- “Growth in 2022 and beyond requires focus on the indirect sales channel and leading businesses know that. For us, the channel has always been our focus and we are very pleased that CIBC Innovation Banking supports our vision. Today Impartner stands as the world’s leading platform for partner ecosystem management and we plan to stay diligently committed to our position.” said Jonathan Spira, CFO of Impartner.