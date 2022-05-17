Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) said new interim data from a phase 1/2 trial of its gene therapy AVR-RD-04 for cystinosis showed stabilized or improved symptoms related to the disease following treatment.

Cystinosis is a rare, genetic disorder in which an amino acid called cystine builds up in different tissues and organs, including the kidneys, liver, pancreas, eyes, muscles, and brain.

The phase 1/2 study is evaluating AVR-RD-04 in adult patients diagnosed with the infantile form of cystinosis who previously had been treated with the current standard of care (SOC) cysteamine.

The company said key visual motor integration, visual perception and motor coordination measures impacted by cystinosis stabilized or improved after the single dose gene therapy.

Data suggested that after the gene therapy, functional cystinosin was produced throughout the body as seen by clinical measures in multiple tissues, including the eyes, skin, gastrointestinal mucosa and neurocognitive system, Avrobio (AVRO) said in a May 17 press release.

No adverse events (AEs) related to the treatment were reported to date.

"All five patients dosed to date remain off oral cysteamine. We believe the results to date for this investigational gene therapy show its potential to stabilize or reduce impact of cystinosis on different tissues with a single dose,” said Stephanie Cherqui, lead investigator of the trial, and professor of Pediatrics at the University of California San Diego (UCSD).

Avrobio (AVRO) said the collaborator-sponsored trial is funded in part by grants to the UCSD from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Cystinosis Research Foundation and the National Institutes of Health.

The company noted that the clinical proof-of-concept in adult patients has provided the groundwork for its own sponsored trial, which is expected to begin in 2023.

