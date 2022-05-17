Industrial production rises past consensus in April, utilization climbs to 79%
May 17, 2022 9:17 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- April Industrial Production: +1.1% M/M to +0.4% expected and +0.9% prior (unchanged from prior estimate).
- Industrial production increased 6.4% from April 2021.
- Capacity Utilization: 79.0% vs. 78.6% consensus and 78.2% prior (revised from 78.3%).
- During the month, all major market groups recorded gains, with most rising ~1%, the Federal Reserve said. Motor vehicles and parts production contributed to a 1.5% increase in consumer durables, 3.3% jump in transit equipment and 1.1% rise in durable materials.
- Manufacturing Output: +0.8% vs. +0.3% consensus and +0.8% prior (revised from +0.9%).
- Last week, April's ISM Manufacturing fell to lowest level in almost two years