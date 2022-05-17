StoneX Group executes its first bitcoin cash-settled swap

May 17, 2022 9:20 AM ETStoneX Group Inc. (SNEX), BTC-USDBRPHF, GSBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Closeup of bitcoin coin in a shopping cart with euro coins. BTC coin with dark background.

N Rotteveel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Financial services firm StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) on Tuesday has executed and settled its first cash-settled bitcoin (BTC-USD)-U.S. dollar swap.
  • Liquidity Solutions Global, one of StoneX's (SNEX) institutional foreign exchange clients, was the counterparty to the swap trade.
  • Cash-settled swaps ultimately "allow our clients to access the market movement of underlying digital assets without taking physical custody," said Eric Donovan, global head of Institutional FX. "Many regulated institutions are looking to the swaps market as a cost-effective way to gain access to crypto price exposure without the regulatory burden, cost, and additional risks traditionally associated with spot crypto ownership," he added.
  • The move comes as a slew of traditional finance ("TradFi") firms further embrace the decentralized space. Goldman Sachs (GS) and Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) in March had executed an over-the-counter crypto trade.
  • See how StoneX fared during fiscal Q2.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.