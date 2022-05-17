Teva Pharmaceutical touts real-world data on ProAir Digihaler for asthma
May 17, 2022 9:25 AM ETTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- New study data suggests that digital inhalers such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (NYSE:TEVA) ProAir Digihaler can help lower short-acting beta agonist (OTCPK:SABA) overuse and assist doctors in making clinical decisions.
- Results showed that 29% of patients over 12 weeks used a SABA equivalent to three or more canisters per year. This was determined to be associated with increased risk of asthma exacerbation and death.
- Also, 17% had 25 or more inhalations in a week, which is associated with likely impending or ongoing exacerbation.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Chris Lau says that Teva (TEVA) is a buy at $10.