Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) +2.4% pre-market on Tuesday after announcing at its Investor Day that its board approved a new $15B stock buyback authorization effective August 1, as the company expects higher long-term sales growth.

Based on Monday's $207.19 closing price, the new buyback program could represent ~72.4M shares, or 13.6% of shares outstanding as of March 31, MarketWatch calculates.

Caterpillar (CAT) said it achieved Investor Day targets for adjusted operating profit margin, generated strong ME&T free cash flow, and expects higher long-term sales growth as energy transition expands its addressable market.

The company had ~$1.4B of buyback authority still available at the end of Q1 under a previous $10B program that began at the start of 2019.

Driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services, Caterpillar (CAT) last month reported better than expected Q1 earnings and revenues.