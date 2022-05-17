Caterpillar pops after board approves new $15B stock buyback

May 17, 2022 9:25 AM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Construction Equipment

shaunl/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) +2.4% pre-market on Tuesday after announcing at its Investor Day that its board approved a new $15B stock buyback authorization effective August 1, as the company expects higher long-term sales growth.

Based on Monday's $207.19 closing price, the new buyback program could represent ~72.4M shares, or 13.6% of shares outstanding as of March 31, MarketWatch calculates.

Caterpillar (CAT) said it achieved Investor Day targets for adjusted operating profit margin, generated strong ME&T free cash flow, and expects higher long-term sales growth as energy transition expands its addressable market.

The company had ~$1.4B of buyback authority still available at the end of Q1 under a previous $10B program that began at the start of 2019.

Driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services, Caterpillar (CAT) last month reported better than expected Q1 earnings and revenues.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.