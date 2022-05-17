Ryder (NYSE:R) is not likely to accept a recent unsolicited bid, according to Baird.

The bank considers the proposed purchase price at $86 per share made by major shareholder HG Vora Capital Management insufficient.

Shares of the Miami-based transportation and logistics company rose sharply in the past week toward that $86 per share figure on the buyout interest from the New York-based asset manager. HG Vora CEO Parag Vora explained the premium to the share price offered and indicated his belief that the deal could be consummated within 60 days.

For Baird analyst Garrett Holland, the prospects are less promising unless the price is raised significantly.

“We view a near-term sale as unlikely unless takeout value rises meaningfully,” he wrote to clients. “We think the proposal undervalues the company based on its normalized earnings potential and would expect a larger premium and/or formal sale process to commence if the company chooses to explore strategic alternatives.”

Holland suggested the company is continuing to execute well and has no need to accept a takeover at the price offered by HG Vora. He added that the company’s investor day scheduled for June 3 will be a pivotal point to watch for investors as it will likely be the first public forum offered to management as it considers the unsolicited offer.

