Sigma Labs changes name to Sigma Additive Solutions
May 17, 2022 9:30 AM ETSigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Quality assurance software developer Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) said it will begin doing business under the name Sigma Additive Solutions, effective immediately.
- The company will begin trading on Nasdaq under new ticker symbol SASI on May 19.
- The company has also changed its corporate web address to www.sigmaadditive.com.
- "Our company's decision to operate as Sigma Additive Solutions is an acknowledgement of the progress the Sigma team has made in creating the quality standard in additive manufacturing," CEO Jacob Brunsberg said.
- Shares were trading +0.81% pre-market.