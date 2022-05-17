Casa Systems, VNPT ink deal to explore 5G capabilities in Vietnam

May 17, 2022 9:31 AM ETCasa Systems, Inc. (CASA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) said Tuesday it inked an MoU with Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) to explore 5G capabilities in Vietnam.
  • The MoU will explore 5G technologies, including cloud-native 5G Core, radio access networks and fixed wireless access solutions.
  • VNPT is currently implementing its 5G network development strategy. As part of the deal, both firms will explore the potential of 4G and 5G technologies across various use cases.
  • "We will leverage our global expertise in cloud-native and access network technologies to help VNPT discover new business models and create new and innovative offerings," said CASA CEO Jerry Guo.
