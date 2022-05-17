Paulson & Co. adds Agnico Eagle Mines, slashes stake in BP, expands position in Bausch Health
- John Paulson's fund, Paulson & Co. reported its 13F filing for Q2 wherein it added Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) with 10.3M shares and SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) with 10M shares in new positions.
- It decreased its stakes in Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) to 33.1M shares from 11.9M, TIM SA (TIMB), Newmark (NMRK), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).
- Stakes were increased in Tellurian (TELL) to 70M shares from 50M shares, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), Didi Global (DIDI), and Alibaba (BABA).
- It exited positions from Cerner (CERN), Athene (ATH), Shell (SHEL), BP (BP) and TotalEnergies (TTE).
This was corrected on 05/17/2022 at 10:37 AM. Corrected.