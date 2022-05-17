Vicinity Motor joins hands with Sustainability Partners to accelerate government fleet electrification

May 17, 2022 9:37 AM ETVicinity Motor Corp. (VEV)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) enters into a master goods and service agreement with Sustainability Partners.
  • Company will utilize its Electric Vehicles as a Service program to finance the conversion of traditional government fleets to Vicinity's electric vehicles.
  • "SP's month-to-month use-based service is a uniquely structured, OpEx-oriented alternative to the traditional purchase of government fleets. The program enables institutions and private industry to modernize their fleets while benefitting from high-performance, cost-effective Vicinity electric vehicles. SP is a clear alternative to traditional purchase or public works procurement with ﬁnancing, bonding, PPP's, leasing, EPCs, and Shared Savings arrangements. said William Trainer, Founder and CEO.
