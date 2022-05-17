Molson Coors is downgraded at Bernstein with Europe recovery played out

Bernstein downgraded Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) to a Market Perform rating after having the beer stock set at Outperform.

The firm said the European recovery has largely played out for Molson Coors (TAP) as expected, which limits the upside potential.

"When we initiated coverage of Molson Coors one year ago, a key tenet of our Outperform thesis was the upcoming and underappreciated (by the market) European recovery. We firmly believed that the on-trade would return, as socializing over an alcoholic beverage is an innate human desire entrenched in millennia of culture."

Bernstein assigned a price target of $59 to TAP vs. 52-week trading range of $42.46 to $61.48 and average Wall Street PT of $56.68.

Molson Coors (TAP) topped estimates on both lines of its Q1 earnings report on May 3.