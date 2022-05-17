CNH Industrial subsidiary to offer new notes
May 17, 2022 9:38 AM ETCNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- CNH Industrial Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), has announced a notes offering.
- The notes will be guaranteed by CNH Industrial Capital America and New Holland Credit Company, each a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNH Industrial Capital.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including, among other things, the purchase of receivables or other assets in the ordinary course of business. The net proceeds may also be applied to repay CNH Industrial Capital's indebtedness as it becomes due.