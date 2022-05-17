Alzamend submits application to begin trial for AL001 to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder

May 17, 2022 9:43 AM ETAlzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Teenager Boy Feeling Alone

vitapix/E+ via Getty Images

  • Drug developer Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) said on Tuesday it had submitted a Pre-IND (investigational new drug) meeting request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its drug, AL001, to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
  • ALZN stock rose ~1%.
  • AL001 is a lithium-delivery system and is under development as an oral treatment for patients with dementia related to mild, moderate, and severe cognitive impairment associated with Alzheimer’s disease.
  • A mid-stage trial for the treatment of dementia related to Alzheimer’s is currently underway. Topline data for this trial is expected in December.
  • "We are one step closer to showing that AL001 can potentially provide clinicians with a major improvement over current lithium-based treatments and may constitute a means of treating over 40 million Americans suffering from Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders," said Alzamend CEO, Stephan Jackman.
