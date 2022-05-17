Motorola Solutions announces tender offer for up to $275M of senior notes

May 17, 2022 9:44 AM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) said Tuesday it commenced a cash tender offer for up to $275M aggregate principal amount of its 4% senior notes due 2024.
  • MSI expects to fund the repurchase of notes accepted for payment in the tender offer with proceeds from the issue and sale of debt securities in capital market transactions.
  • The purpose of the tender offer is to repurchase a portion of MSI's outstanding indebtedness and extend the average maturity of its long-term indebtedness.
  • Total consideration payable by MSI for notes will be a price per $1K principal amount based on the yield to maturity of the U.S. Treasury reference security as determined on Jun. 1, plus a fixed spread.
  • Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5 pm, ET, on May 31 will be eligible to receive total consideration.
  • Settlement date for notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to May 31 and accepted for purchase is expected to be Jun. 2.
  • Settlement date for notes validly tendered after May 31 but at or prior to Jun. 14 and accepted for purchase is expected to be Jun. 16.
