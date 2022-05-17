Chembio's inks contract for HIV test to be made by Reszon Diagnostics at Malaysia facility
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) signed an agreement under which Reszon Diagnostics International will manufacture its HIV 1/2 STAT-PAK Assay products in the Chembio Diagnostics Malaysia facility, which had previously suspended operations in May 2020.
- Operations are planned to begin in Q3 2022 depending on reaching certain quality, production and other targets.
- "We are excited to be working with Reszon, a leader in Malaysian diagnostics test kits, to optimize our global manufacturing by leveraging our Malaysian resources. This represents a major milestone in our Global Competitiveness Program to improve profitability," said Chembio's CEO and President Richard Eberly.