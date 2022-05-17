Electra Battery Materials to issue up to C$20M of common shares under updated program
May 17, 2022 9:47 AM ETElectra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) updated its at the market equity program to issue up to C$20M (or its equivalent in U.S. currency) of common shares in the U.S. and Canada from time to time, at the company's discretion.
- The update permits sale of common shares under the program into the U.S. following Electra's listing on Nasdaq on Apr. 27.
- The sale of common shares will be made through "at the market" issuances on Nasdaq, the TSX Venture Exchange or any other trading markets for common shares in the U.S. and Canada at the market price prevailing at the time of each sale.
- The program is expected to be effective until the earlier of the issuance and sale of all of the common shares issuable pursuant to the program and Dec. 26.
- The net proceeds, if any, will be used for growth initiatives relating to its battery materials complex, for Iron Creek exploration activities and for general corporate purposes.