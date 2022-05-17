Abbott price target cut at Citi on higher inflation, slowing growth
- While Citi is maintaining its buy rating on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), it cut its price target to $125 from $154 (~14% upside based on Monday's close).
- Analyst Joanne Wuensch said that market multiples are declining due to higher inflation, slowing growth, and rising interest rates.
- She added she is unsure how medical technology will fare in this environment, noting it's not clear how much lower market multiples can go.
- Abbott (ABT) on Monday signed an agreement with the U.S. FDA to reopen a Michigan baby formula plant.