Abbott price target cut at Citi on higher inflation, slowing growth

May 17, 2022 9:52 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments

Citibank To Cut 11,000 Jobs

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

  • While Citi is maintaining its buy rating on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), it cut its price target to $125 from $154 (~14% upside based on Monday's close).
  • Analyst Joanne Wuensch said that market multiples are declining due to higher inflation, slowing growth, and rising interest rates.
  • She added she is unsure how medical technology will fare in this environment, noting it's not clear how much lower market multiples can go.
  • Abbott (ABT) on Monday signed an agreement with the U.S. FDA to reopen a Michigan baby formula plant.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.