NAHB Housing Market Index tumbles in May on rising interest rates
May 17, 2022 10:00 AM ETRealogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY), DHIPHM, KBH, Z, RMAXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- May NAHB Housing Market Index: 69 vs. 75 expected and 77 prior. The index has declined for five straight months to its lowest reading since June 2020.
- Homebuilder confidence suffered in May as higher interest rates, increased material costs, and ongoing home appreciation made affordability more challenging for many prospective buyers.
- "The housing market is facing growing challenges," said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz. "Building material costs are up 19% from a year ago, in less than three months mortgage rates have surged to a 12-year high, and based on current affordability conditions, less than 50% of new and existing home sales are affordable for a typical family."
- Among real estate-related stocks, service and brokerage companies are faring better than homebuilders in Tuesday morning trading.
- Broker Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) rises 1.7%, Re/Max (RMAX) +2.2%, and Zillow (Z) +4.6%. Looking at homebuilders, D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) gains 0.5%, KB Home (KBH) +0.9%, PulteGroup (PHM) +0.9%.
