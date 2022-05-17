NAHB Housing Market Index tumbles in May on rising interest rates

May 17, 2022

New homes construction site. Framed houses. Lumber. Building.

fstop123/E+ via Getty Images

  • May NAHB Housing Market Index: 69 vs. 75 expected and 77 prior. The index has declined for five straight months to its lowest reading since June 2020.
  • Homebuilder confidence suffered in May as higher interest rates, increased material costs, and ongoing home appreciation made affordability more challenging for many prospective buyers.
  • "The housing market is facing growing challenges," said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz. "Building material costs are up 19% from a year ago, in less than three months mortgage rates have surged to a 12-year high, and based on current affordability conditions, less than 50% of new and existing home sales are affordable for a typical family."
  • Among real estate-related stocks, service and brokerage companies are faring better than homebuilders in Tuesday morning trading.
  • Broker Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) rises 1.7%, Re/Max (RMAX) +2.2%, and Zillow (Z) +4.6%. Looking at homebuilders, D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) gains 0.5%, KB Home (KBH) +0.9%, PulteGroup (PHM) +0.9%.
  • Last week, rate lock volumes plunged in April as mortgage rates keep climbing
