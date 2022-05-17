Sorrento stock rises after FDA gives nod to begin phase 2 study of abivertinib to treat prostate cancer
May 17, 2022 10:03 AM ETSorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE +5.6%) said on Tuesday it had received clearance from the FDA for its application to begin trial for a Phase 2 study of Abivertinib to be conducted in participants with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer ((mCRPC)) at multiple centers in the United States.
- The study, dubbed Maverick, will enroll participants with both abiraterone-naïve and abiraterone-progressing mCRPC.
- The main goal of the study is to evaluate the efficacy of Abivertinib with prostate cancer therapy abiraterone and assess 6-month radiographic progression-free survival.
- The primary endpoint would be the 6-month radiographic progression-free survival defined as a percent of subjects alive and without progression.
- The global market for CRPC for 2021 was $2.7 billion, with the U.S. accounting for 67%, the company said.