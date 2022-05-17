Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW +8.7%) stock lifted off on Tuesday amid a promising investor presentation.

Shares of the Las Vegas-based gaming product provider shot over 8% upward on Tuesday after elucidating its long term targets and aims to transform its business moving forward.

“As we look ahead, there is no better time to be in the industry, which is huge, growing, and converging,” CEO Barry Cottle said. “We have transformed ourselves to take full advantage of our unmatched market position to capitalize on this opportunity.”

Toward that end, Cottle said the totl addressable market for the company stands at $70 billion. Foreseeing the company growing into that market rapidly, he expects “double-digit growth, a high mix of recurring revenues and robust margins…[and] robust cash flow generation” through the year 2025 while the company continues to gain market share.

Specifically, the company is slated to achieve a free cash flow conversion rate of 45% by 2025 and attain $10 billion of available capital “to deploy through the company’s balanced and opportunistic capital allocation priorities.”

The balance sheet maneuvers are also slated to reduce net debt leverage to a range of 2.5x to 3.5x from 3.7x. Management primarily plans to use proceeds from the sale of its lottery business and pending sports betting business divestiture to abate its indebtedness.

Elsewhere, management indicated the company will authorize a $750 million share repurchase plan and remain open to “M&A that delivers significant long-term value.”

The presentation was previously cited as a potential catalyst for a big move in the stock. Read more on the slate of anticipated catalysts expected to come throughout the week.