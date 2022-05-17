Credit Suisse stayed bullish on Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and backed its Outperform even with the electric vehicle sector continued to be disrupted by supply chain issues and inflation pressures

The firm called the electric vehicle maker well positioned to take advantage of the rising global EV inflection.

After revisiting the long-term investment thesis on Fisker (FSR), Credit Suisse stayed positive on the stock's potential as the EV theme plays out and sees the company benefiting from a de-risked strategy.

Fisker cut its price target to $20 from $25, which still almost double where shares currently stand.

Wall Street ratings scorecard on Fisker (FSR): 8 Buy-equivalent ratings or higher, 4 Hold-equivalent ratingd and 1 Sell-equivalent rating.