Ideaya Biosciences price target raised to new Street high at Roth; sees 341% upside
May 17, 2022 10:19 AM ETIDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA)GSK, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Roth Capital Partners is raising its price target on Ideaya Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) to a Street high of $46 from $42 (341% upside based on Monday's close) while maintaining a buy rating.
- Analyst Zegbeh Jallah said that the company is well positioned following the recent release of Q1 2022 results.
- Jallah highlighted Ideaya's (IDYA) pipeline, noting that the company is on track for a mid-year FDA meeting to determine the registrational path for darovasertib in combination with Pfizer's (PFE) Xalkori (crizotinib) for metastatic uveal melanoma.
- Jallah added that the company could soon become eligible for a $50M opt-in payment from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) due to data from IDE397 for solid tumors, also expected mid-year.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Ideaya (IDYA) as a hold.