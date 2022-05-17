Teva wins U.K. approval for Lucentis biosimilar
May 17, 2022 10:19 AM ETTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)RHHBF, RHHBYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) announced on Tuesday that the U.K. Medicines & Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) licensed Ongavia, a biosimilar to wet AMD medication Lucentis marketed by the Genentech unit of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) in the U.S.
- In addition to neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), Ongavia will also be authorized for sale in the U.K. to treat eye conditions such as diabetic macular oedema (DME) and proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR).
- The approval marks the first regulatory approval for Ongavia in wet AMD. The inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) is the first ophthalmology biosimilar commercialized by Teva (TEVA) in Europe, the company said.
- Lucentis sales reached CHF256 million in the U.S. for Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) during the first three months of 2022.