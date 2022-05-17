Alpha Metallurgical Resources drops on new Spruce Point short report
May 17, 2022 10:22 AM ETAlpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) fell 4.5% after a new short report from Spruce Point, which sees potential downside of 40%-60%.
- Spruce Point alleged that Alpha Metallurgical, which was formed from the assets of Alpha Natural Resources, has misstated production, revenue and expenses. The short report sees AMR shares dropping to $60.58-$90.87/share.
- AMR short interest is 3.6%.
- Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
- Earlier this month, Alpha Metallurgical reported Q1 GAAP EPS of $20.52 beats by $1.48, revenue of $1.07B beats by $125.05M.