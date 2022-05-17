The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) greenlighted the use of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot for children aged 5 – 11 years, the federal agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The amended emergency use authorization (EUA) indicates a booster shot of the messenger-RNA-based vaccine at least five months after completion of the two-dose primary series of the shot.

Commenting on the decision, FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf highlighted the impact of COVID-19 on children during the Omicron surge.

“While it has largely been the case that COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, the omicron wave has seen more kids getting sick with the disease and being hospitalized, and children may also experience longer term effects, even following initially mild disease,” he noted.

On Monday, The New York Times first reported the upcoming FDA decision and noted that only about 29% of children between 5 – 11 years were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has called for a meeting of a group of its outside experts this week to discuss potentially the rollout of booster shots for the age group.