Boeing (NYSE:BA) bounces higher in early trading on Tuesday, +2.6%, after CNBC reports the Federal Aviation Administration cleared United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to fly 52 Boeing 777 aircraft that had been grounded due to engine failure since February 2021.

"Late last night, the FAA issued the final paperwork on our Pratt and Whitney-powered triple sevens," United (UAL) chief commercial officer Andrew Nocella reportedly said at a Bank of America industry conference.

"The planes represent 10% of United's (UAL) capacity, "so it is really, really material," Nocella said.

The airline said last week that it planned to bring back the planes gradually once they were cleared, starting later this month, and later expand them to international routes.

The planes were grounded after a United 777-200 heading for Honolulu from Denver suffered an engine failure, scattering debris in a residential area.

United Airlines (UAL) shares opened +5% Tuesday after a guidance update pointed to strong demand.