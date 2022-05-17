Microvast Holdings rallies on revenue growth as bottom line remain under pressure
May 17, 2022 10:38 AM ETMicrovast Holdings, Inc. (MVST)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) stock jumps 19%, Tuesday, following first quarter earnings results.
- Revenue of $36.7M (+146.3% Y/Y) led by strong growth in the Asia Pacific region (excluding China), fueled by India.
- Gross profit was $13K vs. gross loss of $1.2M in Q1 2021. Adjusted gross profit was $1.9M vs. $1.2M a year ago, resulting in a 13.5 percentage point improvement in adjusted gross margin to 5.2% in Q1 2022.
- “Our first quarter revenue performance exceeded our expectations and our order book looks very strong,” said Craig Webster, Microvast’s Chief Financial Officer. “Looking forward, we are focused on sales growth throughout the year, growing our multi-year order book and executing on our capacity expansion plans, which are well underway and fully funded from our cash on hand.”
- Adjusted EBITDA was $(23.1)M compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(6) million in Q1 2021.
- Capex was $41.1M vs. $25.4M in Q1 2021.
- GAAP EPS of -$0.29 during the quarter.
- Adjusted net loss was $29.1M in Q1 2022 compared to adjusted net loss of $12.7M in Q1 2021.
- The company’s backlog at the end of Q1 2022 was $120.8 million, an increase of 85.6% Y/Y.
- Outlook: FY 2022 revenue is expected to grow 35% to 45% compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.
- Microvast expects total capital expenditures in FY 2022 to be in the range of $300 to $350M, which will be primarily used in connection with the Company’s ongoing manufacturing capacity expansions in Huzhou, China and Clarksville, Tennessee.
- On Apr. 7, 2022, Seeking Alpha Quantitative System flagged warning about Microvast at the high risk of performing badly due to inferior profitability and negative EPS revisions when compared to other industrials stocks.
- SA Quant System downgraded its rating to Strong Sell from Sell on MVST same as Wall Street's Strong Sell.