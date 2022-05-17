Glenview Capital added Valvoline, exited Amgen, expanded position in US Foods, narrowed stake in Bausch Health

May 17, 2022 By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Larry Robbins and Mark Horowitz owned fund, Glenview Capital in its recent 13F filing disclosed newly acquired stakes in Valvoline (VVV) with 1.7M shares, Berkeley Lights (BLI) with 1.19M shares, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) with 1M shares, Meta Platforms (FB) with 0.08M shares.
  • The fund exited positions in Dun & Bradstreet (DNB), Willis Towers Watson (WTW), Amgen (AMGN) and Humana (HUM)
  • While stakes were increased in ironSource (IS) to 7M shares from 1.97M shares, US Foods (USFD) to 4.4M shares from 1.62M DXC Technology (DXC) to 7.6M from 4.99M shares, Uber (UBER) to 3.84M from ~2.53M shares, Fiserv (FISV) to 2.14M from 0.5M shares.
  • The fund slashed stakes in Bausch Health (BHC), Endo (ENDP), Tenet Healthcare (THC), McKesson (MCK), FMC (FMC), DaVita (DVA).
