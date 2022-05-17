Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) +5.6% in Tuesday's trading after winning an order to deliver a one GW electrolyzer to hydrogen company H2 Energy Europe for a planned green hydrogen production complex in Denmark that would be the world's largest capacity electrolyzer installation.

Plug Power (PLUG) said its electrolyzer technology will enable the production of up to 100K metric tons/year of green hydrogen for use in the energy and transportation sector in northern Europe, supplying the fuel needed for the equivalent of ~15K heavy duty vehicles per day.

The company said pairing its electrolyzer technology with H2 Energy Europe's engineering capabilities and strong partnerships is "a major step towards reducing carbon emissions in the transportation sector for key countries in northern Europe while building energy security."

Plug Power (PLUG) recently slumped to 52-week lows after missing Q1 earnings and revenue expectations, followed by a wave of stock price target cuts from analysts.