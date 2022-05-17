IonQ jumps 9% on massive topline surge

May 17, 2022 10:53 AM ETIonQ Inc - Class A (IONQ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
  • IonQ (NYSE:IONQ +8.1%) Q1 shows a massive jump in revenue of 1400% to $1.95M.
  • Company achieved bookings of $4.2M.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $586.4M as of March 31, 2022.
  • Net loss was $4.2M and adjusted EBITDA loss was $10.3M.
  • These GAAP results include a non-cash gain of $13.4 million related to the fair value of IonQ’s warrant liabilities.
  • Q2 Outlook: Revenue of between $2.3M-2.5M; Bookings of between $3M-5M
  • FY Outlook: Revenue range of $10.2M-10.7M, For the full year 2022, company has increased its total contract bookings expectations from a range of $20M-24M to a new range of $23M-27M.
  • The stock has declined about 47% over the last one year, a look at the stock's performance against the peers and broader markets over the last six month.

