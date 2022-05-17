Block's Square integrates Afterpay's BNPL to in-person points of sale

May 17, 2022 10:56 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments

BNPL or Buy Now Pay Later concept

Andres Victorero/iStock via Getty Images

  • Block's (NYSE:SQ) Square business has integrated Afterpay "buy now, pay later" functionality into its ecosystem for in-person sellers in the U.S. and Australia some three months after Block acquired Afterpay.
  • The Buy Now, Pay Later option is now offered across online and in-person commerce. The company said sellers using Square Online are seeing transaction sizes increasing and rapid growth in buyers.
  • During Square's beta test of Afterpay for in-person commerce, the average order value for Afterpay purchases more than doubled in Australia, and U.S. orders averaged a 50% increase.
  • On Feb. 1, the day after Block (SQ) closed its acquisition of Afterpay, the fintech integrated BNPL functionality for Square Online sellers in the U.S. and Australia.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.