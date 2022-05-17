Block's Square integrates Afterpay's BNPL to in-person points of sale
May 17, 2022
- Block's (NYSE:SQ) Square business has integrated Afterpay "buy now, pay later" functionality into its ecosystem for in-person sellers in the U.S. and Australia some three months after Block acquired Afterpay.
- The Buy Now, Pay Later option is now offered across online and in-person commerce. The company said sellers using Square Online are seeing transaction sizes increasing and rapid growth in buyers.
- During Square's beta test of Afterpay for in-person commerce, the average order value for Afterpay purchases more than doubled in Australia, and U.S. orders averaged a 50% increase.
- On Feb. 1, the day after Block (SQ) closed its acquisition of Afterpay, the fintech integrated BNPL functionality for Square Online sellers in the U.S. and Australia.