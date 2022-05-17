Adamis Pharma stock falls 9% despite better-than expected Q1 revenue
May 17, 2022 11:01 AM ETAdamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Adamis Pharma (NASDAQ:ADMP -9.4%) posted better-than expected Q1 revenue on Monday after markets closed.
- Quarterly revenue fell 14% Y/Y to $1.2M, but beat analysts estimate by $1.1M. Revenues consisted mostly of about $1.1M of sales from opioid overdose treatment, Zimhi.
- The company said no revenues relating to epinephrine injection, Symjepi, were reported for the first quarter due to the manufacturing hold and the voluntary recall of certain lots.
- In March, the company had pulled Symjepi injections due to needle clogging risks.
- Research and development costs rose 91% Y/Y to $4.2M due to expenses relating to the trial of COVID-19 treatment candidate, Tempol.
- Quarterly net loss from discontinued operations was about $0.17M vs. loss of $1.5M, a year earlier.
- Transcript