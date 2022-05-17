HP, Dell, Samsung to cut notebook orders as PC market slows: report

Woman learning to book appointment from caregiver

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • HP (NYSE:HPQ), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) are among the PC vendors that may cut notebook orders for the rest of the year, according to DIGITIMES.
  • The news outlet, citing sources at integrated circuit design houses, noted that Google (GOOGL) Chromebook shipments are likely to drop by 30% in 2022, with overall notebook shipments expected to decline between 10% and 15% year-over-year.
  • HP (HPQ) may cut its shipments in half in 2022 after it shipped 10 million Chromebooks last year, while Lenovo may cut its shipments by roughly 40%. Last year, it shipped approximately 8 million Chromebooks.
  • Dell (DELL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) may cut shipments by 15%, while Acer may cut its Chromebook orders by 35%.
  • Research firm Canalys recently noted that Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) Chromebook shipments declined sharply in the first-quarter, falling 60% year-over-year to 4.9 million units after the U.S. and Japanese education markets finished their purchasing.
  • Earlier this month, investment firm Citi said HP Inc. (HPQ) and Dell Technologies (DELL) were the companies most at risk if China replaces foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives.
