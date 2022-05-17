SOBRsafe stock sinks 21% following $10M IPO, uplisting to Nasdaq

SOBRsafe (OTCQB:SOBR) stock sank 21% on Tuesday following its uplisting to Nasdaq and a $10M initial public offering.

Shares of the alcohol detection solutions provider opened at $1.95, hitting a high of $2.02 before slipping. The stock recently changed hands at $1.58, down 21%, at approximately 10:45 a.m. ET.

On Friday, SOBRsafe said that it planned to offer 2.4M units priced at $4.25 per unit. Each unit was to consist of one share plus two warrants, with each warrant exercisable for one share at the IPO price.

The company planned to grant underwriter Aegis Capital a 45-day option to purchase up to 15% additional shares and/or warrants to cover any overallotments.

SOBRsafe shares were uplisted from the OTC market, where they closed at $4.10 per share on Friday, the last session before the IPO pricing was announced.

The shares were priced at the lower end of the company’s previously announced range.