Maxar Technologies stock (NYSE:MAXR) has dipped 6.3% following a downgrade to Underperform at BofA, trimming growth expectations after the company delayed the first launch of its Legion WorldView satellites.

The newest delay comes after a test configuration anomaly that occurred during environmental testing of the second satellite, analyst Ronald Epstein notes, adding that given the latest expectations for a September launch (delayed this time from June-July 2022), Maxar should have three ready satellites, providing an extra buffer.

Meanwhile, the Electro-Optical Commercial Layer contract, which will replace the EnhancedView contract, was expected in Q1 from the National Reconnaissance Office. That award could come anytime, but Maxar notes the delay is a headwind to upside expectations in Earth Intelligence revenues.

"In our view, MAXR will win a piece of the EOCL contract but at the risk of lower margins than witnessed on the EnhancedView contract," Epstein writes.

He's cutting the firm's price target to $25 and updating models to account for lower revenue and margin expectations, though Maxar hasn't changed its outlook. BofA now sees revenue growth in 2022 at 0.6%, down from 1.4%, with pressure on both Space Infrastructure and Earth Intelligence.

It's also cutting EBITDA margin expectations to 43.5% from 45%. And seeing cost headwinds lingering, it's cutting its 2022 EPS expectations to a loss of 60 cents a share, vs. gains of 25 cents a share.

Maxar stock initially moved lower after its earnings report last week, when it updated on the latest launch delay.