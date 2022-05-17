Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) rose 2% after a proposal that holder WindAcre was against passed at the company's annual meeting.

WindAcre was opposed to some equity issuance proposals from Nielsen. The TV measurement company earlier said at its annual meeting for each of the items voted on, a majority of votes had been cast in favor of the resolutions and the resolutions were adopted.

Nielsen's largest holder WindAcre, which has a 27% stake, is fighting the sale of the TV measurement company to Elliott and Brookfield (BAM). WindAcre was originally opposed to Elliott and Brookfield earlier $25.40/share bid for Nielsen and said it would oppose the deal and use its efforts to block a transaction as it believed the company's intrinsic value was well in excess of $40/share.

Nielsen disclosed Friday that it received no offers in its 45-day go shop period. Although WindAcre may be opposed to the deal, some of the fund's limited partners have issues with WindAcre's opposition, according to a Dealreporter item last week. One LP questioned if the campaign was prudent and another LP argued that the fund's long investment frame may not really benefit all of the shareholders.