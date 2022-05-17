Will Lowe's Q1 earnings disappoint due to impact of industry headwinds?

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.22 (vs. $3.21 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.72B (-2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LOW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.

LOW stock gained ~6% in late February after the home improvement retailer reported a rise in Q4 2021 comparable sales and raised its FY 2022 guidance for revenue and EPS.

LOW's larger rival Home Depot (HD) on Tuesday reported a Q1 2022 earnings beat, a surprise rise in comparable sales and raised expectations for the full fiscal year.

Both LOW and HD stocks have seen a bumpy year, weighed down by a confluence of rising interest rates, increasing inflationary pressures which has affected consumer purchasing power, persistent price increases in the housing market, and a reversion to pre-pandemic home improvement trends.

The chart below shows the YTD price return performance of LOW and HD:

On Tuesday, data showed that U.S. retail sales in April rose 0.9% M/M vs. an expectation of +0.8%, helping investors looks past shaky earnings released by retail bellwether Walmart (WMT).

Last week, Evercore ISI initiated a tactical underperform on LOW, as it said the company's Q1 results are expected to disappoint. It said Lowe's is over-indexed to do-it-yourself projects and is seen to be getting off to a late start to the spring selling season.