Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares popped +10% after the 3-D printing company reported better-than-expected Q1 results yesterday (Monday) and boosted the lower end of its full-year revenue guidance.

The firm generated adj. earnings of $0.02 per share on revenue of $163.43M (+21.8% Y/Y), marking the highest first quarter revenue total in six years. It tightened its revenue guidance range for 2022 from $680M to $695M previously to $685M to $695M (consensus $689.07M). Adj. EPS is still seen at $0.14 to $0.19 vs. $0.16 consensus.

Impressed by the results, JPMorgan upgraded its rating on the stock from underweight to neutral on execution and material pull back in valuation, but lowered their PT to $23 from $25, citing lower multiples across its coverage.

The bank is optimistic on the report, stating that "Stratasys posted 1Q22 results ahead of expectations on broad strength across system sales which included early momentum for the Origin and H350. We are incrementally constructive on the print, and sense management is focused on incessantly improving products, driving margins higher, and investing in growth."

It added, "We are incrementally constructive on the rebound on top line, broadening of use cases and expansion of TAM. We expect SSYS to perform in line with the mean of our coverage over the next 6-12 months."

Other analysts appear to have a cautious stance on the stock. William Blair, which has an underperform rating on SSYS, said, "The results represent a strong start to the year, but the company's outlook is heavily dependent on the second half." Needham, with a hold rating, stated, "While we are impressed with SSYS' top-line growth, we continue to have questions about operating leverage in the model."