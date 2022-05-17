TJX Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 17, 2022 11:26 AM ETThe TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- TJX (NYSE:TJX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.58B (+14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TJX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward.