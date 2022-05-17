Analog Devices Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 17, 2022 11:27 AM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.11 (+37.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.84B (+71.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 0 downward.