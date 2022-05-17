Voya Financial in MOU for most of Allianz Global Investor U.S. teams, AUM

May 17, 2022 11:30 AM ETVoya Financial, Inc. (VOYA), ALIZFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Business network concept. Shaking hands. Management strategy.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) has entered a preliminary agreement to acquire the majority of Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) Global Investors' U.S. investment teams and assets undermanagement in exchange for up to a 24% stake in Voya Investment Management.
  • The deal, if completed, would boost Voya IM's AUM by ~$120B to ~$370B. Under the proposed transaction, Voya (VOYA) IM would also acquire AlliianzGI's (OTCPK:ALIZF) internationally established equity and fixed income investment teams and select client service and sales professionals.
  • Voya Financial (VOYA) stock is rising 2.1% in Tuesday late morning trading, while Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZF) U.S.-registered shares are slipping 0.5%.
  • The terms of the memorandum of understanding include a long-term partnership through which AllianzGI (OTCPK:ALIZF) would distribute Voya IM's (VOYA) investment strategies outside the U.S.
  • The planned acquisition will require no external financing or use of Voya's (VOYA) excess capital. The two companies are working to finalize the transaction's terms and are targeting executing a definitive asset purchase agreement and distribution agreement within the next several weeks.
  • At this point, the completion of a definitive transaction can't be assured and is subject to conditions, including regulatory reviews and approvals.
  • Late in 2021, Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZF) boosted profitability targets in its 2022-'24 strategic outlook
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.