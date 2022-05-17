Voya Financial in MOU for most of Allianz Global Investor U.S. teams, AUM
May 17, 2022 11:30 AM ETVoya Financial, Inc. (VOYA), ALIZFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) has entered a preliminary agreement to acquire the majority of Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) Global Investors' U.S. investment teams and assets undermanagement in exchange for up to a 24% stake in Voya Investment Management.
- The deal, if completed, would boost Voya IM's AUM by ~$120B to ~$370B. Under the proposed transaction, Voya (VOYA) IM would also acquire AlliianzGI's (OTCPK:ALIZF) internationally established equity and fixed income investment teams and select client service and sales professionals.
- Voya Financial (VOYA) stock is rising 2.1% in Tuesday late morning trading, while Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZF) U.S.-registered shares are slipping 0.5%.
- The terms of the memorandum of understanding include a long-term partnership through which AllianzGI (OTCPK:ALIZF) would distribute Voya IM's (VOYA) investment strategies outside the U.S.
- The planned acquisition will require no external financing or use of Voya's (VOYA) excess capital. The two companies are working to finalize the transaction's terms and are targeting executing a definitive asset purchase agreement and distribution agreement within the next several weeks.
- At this point, the completion of a definitive transaction can't be assured and is subject to conditions, including regulatory reviews and approvals.
