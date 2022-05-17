Phathom Pharma gains after a series of insider purchases
May 17, 2022 11:30 AM ETPhathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) are trading higher for the third straight session on Tuesday after three top executives of the clinical-stage biopharma company made a series of insider purchases in recent days.
- Phathom’s (PHAT) Chief Executive Curran Terrie, Chief Operating Officer Nabulsi Azmi and director Parikh Asit were among those who executed the trades, according to SEC filings submitted on Monday.
- Notably, CEO Terrie has increased her stake by ~46% on Friday with the purchase of 20,500 Phathom (PHAT) shares at $7.41 apiece in a transaction valued at $151,835.
- COO Azmi has added 20,000 shares at $8.16 per unit for $163,288 in total to raise the stake by ~3% on Monday, while Asit bought 12,500 Phathom (PHAT) shares for the first time in a transaction valued at ~$100,000.
- The insider purchases come amid the recent selloff of Phathom (PHAT) shares. The stock has lost more than 70% over the past 12 months, as shown in this graph.